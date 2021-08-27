BitScreener Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Million (BITX)

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, BitScreener Token has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitScreener Token has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $2,216.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitScreener Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00753095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00100286 BTC.

BitScreener Token Profile

BitScreener Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling BitScreener Token

