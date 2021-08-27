BitcoiNote (BTCN) Market Cap Tops $63,262.40

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $63,262.40 and $29.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,911,212 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

