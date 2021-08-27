Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Cap of $4.64 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $105.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00306148 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00136511 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00167514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 125.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.