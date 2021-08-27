Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches Market Cap of $81,463.23

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $81,463.23 and $108.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.