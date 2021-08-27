Bitcoin Classic (BXC) One Day Volume Tops $34.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $136,401.62 and $34.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

