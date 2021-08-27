Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Bisalloy Steel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Bisalloy Steel Group Company Profile
