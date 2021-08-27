Bird Construction’s (BDT) “$10.00” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)‘s stock had its “$10.00” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.32.

TSE:BDT traded up C$0.45 on Friday, reaching C$9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,208. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.92 and a 1-year high of C$9.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.75. The stock has a market cap of C$518.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

