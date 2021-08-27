BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading 7% Higher

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.13. 16,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 278,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

