BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.23

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 54084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 942.99, a PEG ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $698,846.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,947.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,328 shares of company stock valued at $10,429,041. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.