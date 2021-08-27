Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $490.00 to $540.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 16,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 213,959 shares.The stock last traded at $492.74 and had previously closed at $492.49.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.64.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,484,673. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $465.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.