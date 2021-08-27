Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $67,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 112,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 86.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIO opened at $797.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.84 and a 1 year high of $802.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,627. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

