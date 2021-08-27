Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 163.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

