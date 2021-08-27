Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $245.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.02 and a twelve month high of $247.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.