Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The company has a market cap of $6.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. engages in owning and managing marsh lands. It focuses on the mineral activities such as lease bonuses, delay rentals, and royalties on oil and natural gas productions. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.

