Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $219.05 on Friday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $222.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,738 shares of company stock worth $33,660,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

