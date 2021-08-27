Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Announces Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $61.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.96. 98,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,295. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $222.79. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of -318.85 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,738 shares of company stock worth $33,660,038 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

