Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.25.

BIG stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

