Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 20.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 80.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $54.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.11. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

