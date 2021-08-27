Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

