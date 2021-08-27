Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,480.50 ($19.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The company has a market cap of £7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.90. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,552.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

