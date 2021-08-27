Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for essensys (LON:ESYS)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of essensys (LON:ESYS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on the stock.

Shares of ESYS stock opened at GBX 306 ($4.00) on Tuesday. essensys has a 1 year low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.15. The company has a market capitalization of £197.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

In related news, insider Mark Furness sold 2,219,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £6,325,754.55 ($8,264,638.82).

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

