Berenberg Bank Increases Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target to GBX 430

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 300.20 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.12.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 139 shares of company stock worth $37,308.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.