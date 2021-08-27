Belinda J. Johnson Sells 50,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Belinda J. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $152.73 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.29. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. 6elm Capital LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Airbnb by 8,148.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,912,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.