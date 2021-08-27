Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.370-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Belden also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.110-$1.210 EPS.

BDC traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. 4,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.44. Belden has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Belden will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

