Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the July 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $24.00 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BDRFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.