Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.01

Shares of Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €66.01 ($77.66) and traded as low as €65.90 ($77.53). Befesa shares last traded at €66.20 ($77.88), with a volume of 35,880 shares.

BFSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of €66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 39.08.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

