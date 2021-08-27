Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.52. The stock had a trading volume of 65,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,928. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.47.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

