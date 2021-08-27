Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 439 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

