Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after buying an additional 1,203,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 100,870 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,201,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 178,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 94,554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

