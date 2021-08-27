Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $214.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.