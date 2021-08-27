Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $551,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

