Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

