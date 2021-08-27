Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

