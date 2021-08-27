Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $284,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMA opened at $47.57 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $52.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58.

