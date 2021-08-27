Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 534,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,476 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $68,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

In other news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $315,274.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

