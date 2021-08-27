BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. National Bankshares upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$64.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.50. BCE has a 1 year low of C$52.52 and a 1 year high of C$65.16. The firm has a market cap of C$58.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

