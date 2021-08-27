BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.67 Per Share

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BBGI stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 173 ($2.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,702. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.48. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.19.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.