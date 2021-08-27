BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.67 Per Share

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BBGI stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 173 ($2.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,702. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.48. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.19.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile
