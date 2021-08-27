Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Up 247.6% in August

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,487,800 shares, a growth of 247.6% from the July 29th total of 715,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $1.64 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.32.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

