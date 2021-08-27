Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) versus Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Critical Review

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Baxter International has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Baxter International and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 0 6 6 0 2.50 Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Baxter International currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.65%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 176.24%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Baxter International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baxter International and Aethlon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $11.67 billion 3.16 $1.10 billion $3.09 23.87 Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 84.39 -$7.89 million ($0.65) -5.57

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 9.18% 19.07% 8.27% Aethlon Medical N/A -58.10% -53.37%

Summary

Baxter International beats Aethlon Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

