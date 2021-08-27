Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

BSET stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $214.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.79.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

