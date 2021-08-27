Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

BHB opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $406.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. Analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

