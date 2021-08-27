Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$149.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$149.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.15.

TSE:BMO opened at C$127.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.62. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$75.92 and a 1 year high of C$132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

