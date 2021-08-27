Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$144.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CSFB from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.15.

BMO stock opened at C$127.67 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$75.92 and a twelve month high of C$132.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$126.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

