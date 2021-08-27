Bank of America Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $320.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.
CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.
NYSE CRM opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.68. The firm has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
