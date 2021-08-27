Bank of America Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $320.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

NYSE CRM opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.68. The firm has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

