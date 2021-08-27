Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 275,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.04. 41,109,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,788,422. The company has a market capitalization of $353.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.