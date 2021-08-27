Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 395 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.62. The stock had a trading volume of 400,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,967. The stock has a market cap of $453.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

