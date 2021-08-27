Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,906 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 27,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $943,000.

Shares of VHT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,138. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $263.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.55.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

