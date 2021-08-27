Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $2.80 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $183.36. 58,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.