Bank Hapoalim BM Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.75. The stock had a trading volume of 386,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $247.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

