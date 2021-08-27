Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 118,806 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 665,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 210,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 114,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. 447,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,020,247. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.25.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

